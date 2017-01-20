Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have won the last 39 Bundesliga games in which Robert Lewandowski has scored

Robert Lewandowski scored a brilliant injury-time winner as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Freiburg in the opening Bundesliga match of 2017.

In the first game following the winter break, Freiburg led early on when Janik Haberer steered the ball home.

Lewandowski equalised when he volleyed in Douglas Costa's corner.

And he scored a dramatic late winner when he chested Franck Ribery's cross, took a touch with his right foot and volleyed home with his left.

Champions Bayern are now six points clear of RB Leipzig, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (17:30 GMT).