Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski scored a brilliant injury-time winner as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Freiburg in the opening Bundesliga match of 2017.
In the first game following the winter break, Freiburg led early on when Janik Haberer steered the ball home.
Lewandowski equalised when he volleyed in Douglas Costa's corner.
And he scored a dramatic late winner when he chested Franck Ribery's cross, took a touch with his right foot and volleyed home with his left.
Champions Bayern are now six points clear of RB Leipzig, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
SC Freiburg
- 1SchwolowBooked at 84mins
- 15StenzelSubstituted forKüblerat 83'minutes
- 3Torrejón
- 5Gulde
- 30Günter
- 26Philipp
- 8Frantz
- 27Höfler
- 32Grifo
- 19HabererBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBulutat 80'minutes
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forPetersenat 70'minutes
- 6Abrashi
- 11Bulut
- 17Kübler
- 18Petersen
- 23Schuster
- 35Hufnagel
- 44Gikiewicz
Bayern Mun
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 8Javi Martínez
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forBernatat 71'minutes
- 14AlonsoBooked at 31mins
- 23VidalSubstituted forKimmichat 55'minutes
- 10Robben
- 25Müller
- 11Douglas CostaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forRibéryat 71'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Ribéry
- 13Rafinha
- 18Bernat
- 22Starke
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
- 35Renato Sanches
- Manuel Gräfe
- 24,000
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a fast break.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dangerous play by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onur Bulut.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Onur Bulut.
Booking
Alexander Schwolow (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Pascal Stenzel because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Philipp.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Onur Bulut replaces Janik Haberer.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Booking
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Janik Haberer.
Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.
Attempt blocked. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat replaces David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Douglas Costa.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mike Frantz (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Florian Niederlechner.
Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Arjen Robben is caught offside.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Pascal Stenzel tries a through ball, but Vincenzo Grifo is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Günter.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.