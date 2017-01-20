German Bundesliga
SC Freiburg1Bayern Mun2

Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich have won the last 39 Bundesliga games in which Robert Lewandowski has scored

Robert Lewandowski scored a brilliant injury-time winner as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Freiburg in the opening Bundesliga match of 2017.

In the first game following the winter break, Freiburg led early on when Janik Haberer steered the ball home.

Lewandowski equalised when he volleyed in Douglas Costa's corner.

And he scored a dramatic late winner when he chested Franck Ribery's cross, took a touch with his right foot and volleyed home with his left.

Champions Bayern are now six points clear of RB Leipzig, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Line-ups

SC Freiburg

  • 1SchwolowBooked at 84mins
  • 15StenzelSubstituted forKüblerat 83'minutes
  • 3Torrejón
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 26Philipp
  • 8Frantz
  • 27Höfler
  • 32Grifo
  • 19HabererBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBulutat 80'minutes
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forPetersenat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Abrashi
  • 11Bulut
  • 17Kübler
  • 18Petersen
  • 23Schuster
  • 35Hufnagel
  • 44Gikiewicz

Bayern Mun

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forBernatat 71'minutes
  • 14AlonsoBooked at 31mins
  • 23VidalSubstituted forKimmichat 55'minutes
  • 10Robben
  • 25Müller
  • 11Douglas CostaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forRibéryat 71'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 13Rafinha
  • 18Bernat
  • 22Starke
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe
Attendance:
24,000

Match Stats

Home TeamSC FreiburgAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a fast break.

Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dangerous play by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.

Attempt saved. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onur Bulut.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Onur Bulut.

Booking

Alexander Schwolow (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Pascal Stenzel because of an injury.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Philipp.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Onur Bulut replaces Janik Haberer.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Booking

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Janik Haberer.

Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.

Attempt blocked. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat replaces David Alaba.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Douglas Costa.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mike Frantz (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Florian Niederlechner.

Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Arjen Robben is caught offside.

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Pascal Stenzel tries a through ball, but Vincenzo Grifo is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.

Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Günter.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun1713313042
2RB Leipzig1611321636
3Hertha BSC16934830
4Eintracht Frankfurt168531029
5TSG Hoffenheim1661001128
6Bor Dortmd167631627
71. FC Köln16673625
8SC Freiburg17728-723
9Bayer Levkn16637-121
10Mainz 0516628-420
11Schalke16538118
12FC Augsburg16466-418
13VfL Wolfsburg16448-916
14B Gladbach16448-1016
15Werder Bremen16448-1416
16Hamburger SV16349-1713
17FC Ingolstadt163310-1312
18Darmstadt 98162212-198
View full German Bundesliga table

