Bastia 1-1 Nice

Arnaud Souquet's equaliser for Nice was the first league goal of his career

Nice went top of Ligue 1 after drawing with struggling Bastia, who finished with 10 men.

Prince Oniangue, making his Bastia debut following a loan move from Wolves, put the hosts ahead from 16 yards out.

Arnaud Souquet levelled when he headed in Wylan Cyprien's corner.

And Bastia ended with 10 men as Yannick Cahuzac was sent off, his eighth Ligue 1 dismissal since 2013-14 - twice as many as any other player.

Monaco will go back to the top of the table if they draw with lowly Lorient on Sunday (14:00 GMT).