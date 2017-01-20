Bastia 1-1 Nice

French Ligue 1
Nice went top of Ligue 1 after drawing with struggling Bastia, who finished with 10 men.

Prince Oniangue, making his Bastia debut following a loan move from Wolves, put the hosts ahead from 16 yards out.

Arnaud Souquet levelled when he headed in Wylan Cyprien's corner.

And Bastia ended with 10 men as Yannick Cahuzac was sent off, his eighth Ligue 1 dismissal since 2013-14 - twice as many as any other player.

Monaco will go back to the top of the table if they draw with lowly Lorient on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Bastia

  • 16Leca
  • 23Djiku
  • 17Rose
  • 12Keita
  • 29Cioni
  • 18CahuzacBooked at 64mins
  • 14MostefaBooked at 90mins
  • 20Bengtsson
  • 15Oniangué
  • 8DanicSubstituted forNangisat 80'minutes
  • 2DialloSubstituted forRaspentinoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vincensini
  • 9Raspentino
  • 11Nangis
  • 19Ngando
  • 33Acheampong
  • 34Magnetti
  • 35Triki

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 2Souquet
  • 31Dante
  • 32Sarr
  • 15Burner
  • 26Koziello
  • 25Cyprien
  • 18Walter
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 14Pléa
  • 9Balotelli

Substitutes

  • 8Lusamba
  • 16Pouplin
  • 22Donis
  • 23Bosetti
  • 33Marcel
  • 34Balmy
  • 35Mahou
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamBastiaAway TeamNice
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bastia 1, Nice 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bastia 1, Nice 1.

Offside, Nice. Remi Walter tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vincent Koziello (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia).

Offside, Nice. Vincent Koziello tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Florian Raspentino (Bastia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gilles Cioni with a cross.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Arnaud Souquet (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florian Raspentino (Bastia).

Offside, Nice. Patrick Burner tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.

Vincent Koziello (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lenny Nangis (Bastia).

Substitution

Substitution, Bastia. Lenny Nangis replaces Gaël Danic.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Lindsay Rose (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Remi Walter (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Bastia. Florian Raspentino replaces Sadio Diallo.

Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alexander Djiku (Bastia).

Attempt blocked. Malang Sarr (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Lindsay Rose.

Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Burner.

Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Jean-Louis Leca (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).

Gilles Cioni (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia) for a bad foul.

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia).

Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lindsay Rose (Bastia).

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sadio Diallo (Bastia).

Foul by Vincent Koziello (Nice).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Nice2113712146
2Monaco2014333945
3Paris St G2013342442
4Lyon1911171434
5Guingamp20866430
6Marseille20866030
7Rennes20848-428
8Saint-Étienne20695227
9Toulouse20758026
10Bordeaux20686-626
11Nantes20749-1225
12Nancy20668-724
13Montpellier20587-323
14Lille206410-722
15Bastia215610-721
16Caen206311-1221
17Dijon20488-320
18Angers205510-920
19Lorient205312-1618
20Metz19559-1818
View full French Ligue 1 table

