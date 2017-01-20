Match ends, Bastia 1, Nice 1.
Bastia 1-1 Nice
Nice went top of Ligue 1 after drawing with struggling Bastia, who finished with 10 men.
Prince Oniangue, making his Bastia debut following a loan move from Wolves, put the hosts ahead from 16 yards out.
Arnaud Souquet levelled when he headed in Wylan Cyprien's corner.
And Bastia ended with 10 men as Yannick Cahuzac was sent off, his eighth Ligue 1 dismissal since 2013-14 - twice as many as any other player.
Monaco will go back to the top of the table if they draw with lowly Lorient on Sunday (14:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Bastia
- 16Leca
- 23Djiku
- 17Rose
- 12Keita
- 29Cioni
- 18CahuzacBooked at 64mins
- 14MostefaBooked at 90mins
- 20Bengtsson
- 15Oniangué
- 8DanicSubstituted forNangisat 80'minutes
- 2DialloSubstituted forRaspentinoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vincensini
- 9Raspentino
- 11Nangis
- 19Ngando
- 33Acheampong
- 34Magnetti
- 35Triki
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 2Souquet
- 31Dante
- 32Sarr
- 15Burner
- 26Koziello
- 25Cyprien
- 18Walter
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 14Pléa
- 9Balotelli
Substitutes
- 8Lusamba
- 16Pouplin
- 22Donis
- 23Bosetti
- 33Marcel
- 34Balmy
- 35Mahou
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bastia 1, Nice 1.
Offside, Nice. Remi Walter tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vincent Koziello (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia).
Offside, Nice. Vincent Koziello tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Florian Raspentino (Bastia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gilles Cioni with a cross.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arnaud Souquet (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florian Raspentino (Bastia).
Offside, Nice. Patrick Burner tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Vincent Koziello (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lenny Nangis (Bastia).
Substitution
Substitution, Bastia. Lenny Nangis replaces Gaël Danic.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Lindsay Rose (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Remi Walter (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Bastia. Florian Raspentino replaces Sadio Diallo.
Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Djiku (Bastia).
Attempt blocked. Malang Sarr (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Lindsay Rose.
Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Burner.
Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Jean-Louis Leca (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).
Gilles Cioni (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia) for a bad foul.
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia).
Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lindsay Rose (Bastia).
Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sadio Diallo (Bastia).
Foul by Vincent Koziello (Nice).