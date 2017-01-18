Real Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo

Aspas (left), who scored just one goal for Liverpool in 15 appearances during the 2013-14 season, has netted 13 goals in his past 13 games

Real Madrid lost back-to-back games for the first time since November 2015 as Celta Vigo edged the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Madrid, whose 40-game unbeaten run was ended by Sevilla on Sunday, fell behind when ex-Liverpool forward Iago Aspas drilled in his 16th goal of the season.

The home side levelled at the Bernabeu when Marcelo buried a thunderous left-foot volley from the edge of the area.

But Jonny regained the lead for Celta seconds later after a quick counter.

Madrid still had time for France striker Karim Benzema to blaze a bouncing ball over the crossbar from close range with eight minutes left.

It means the visitors, who are eighth in La Liga, take a slender lead back to Galicia for next Wednesday's return leg.

Zinedine Zidane's side only lost twice in their previous 48 matches across all competitions.