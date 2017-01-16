Jake Gosling: Forest Green Rovers add Bristol Rovers midfielder on loan

Jake Gosling has made 41 league appearances for Bristol Rovers since 2014

Forest Green Rovers have signed Gibraltar international midfielder Jake Gosling on loan from Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.

Gosling, 23, has been with the League One outfit since joining from Exeter in 2014 and has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this term.

He will be eligible to make his debut for the National League club when they host Braintree Town on Saturday.

Oxford-born Gosling has won 11 senior caps for Gibraltar, scoring twice.

