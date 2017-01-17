Tom Carroll: Swansea City sign midfielder from Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City have completed the signing of Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll for a fee thought to be about £4.5m.
The 24-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Swans.
Carroll is a Spurs youth product, but has made only three appearances in all competitions this season.
He is Swansea's third signing of the January transfer window, following Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh's arrival from PSV Eindhoven and left-back Martin Olsson's move from Norwich.
Carroll spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Swansea, and the former England Under-21 captain could feature for the Swans in their Premier League game at Liverpool on Saturday.
