Henri Anier: Inverness Caley Thistle sign Estonia striker

Anier scored Dundee United's first goal of the season - against Arbroath

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed former Motherwell and Dundee United striker Henri Anier.

The Estonia international, 26, has agreed a deal until the end of the campaign following a short spell in the Swedish top flight with Kalmar.

The Highlanders have also extended 23-year-old Larnell Cole's loan from Fulham for the remainder of the season.

And defender David Raven, 31, has signed a six-month extension which ties him to the club until January 2018.

Anier started the season at Tannadice, making five appearances as a substitute and scoring twice, before securing a move to Sweden in August.

Kalmar announced his release in December at the end of their league campaign.

English midfielder Cole has made 11 appearances since joining Caley Thistle last summer and has scored once in that time.

Raven is an established figure in the Inverness back line, having joined from Tranmere in June 2012 and having since made almost 150 first-team appearances.