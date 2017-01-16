Kieffer Moore: Ipswich Town sign Forest Green Rovers striker

Kieffer Moore scored seven goals in 34 games for Forest Green since returning to English football from Norway

Ipswich Town have signed striker Kieffer Moore from National League side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month contract.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 league appearances this season for Rovers and Torquay United, where he had a brief loan spell earlier this term.

Moore, who is 6ft 5ins, played in the Championship for Yeovil in 2013-14.

He is unavailable for Ipswich's FA Cup third-round replay at Lincoln as was not registered before the original tie.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy confirmed to BBC Radio Suffolk he was still searching for another striker, having previously had an approach turned down by Preston for Jordan Hugill.

