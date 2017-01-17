Martin Olsson: Swansea City sign Norwich's Swedish left-back

Martin Olsson
Martin Olsson started his career with Hogaborgs BK in Sweden

Swansea City have signed left-back Martin Olsson from Norwich on a two-and-a-half year deal for a fee of around £4m.

Olsson has won 40 caps for Sweden and joined Norwich from Blackburn in 2013.

His arrival is a timely one for Swansea after their Wales left-back Neil Taylor was ruled out for at least three weeks with a broken cheekbone.

Olsson, 28, is Swansea's second signing in January, following winger Luciano Narsingh's move from PSV Eindhoven.

Striker Marvin Emnes has also returned from a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

