Rangers need to learn from 4-0 RB Leipzig loss - Kenny Miller

Scotland winger Oliver Burke (centre) was on target for RB Leipzig

Striker Kenny Miller admits Rangers' 4-0 loss to RB Leipzig could have been worse but thinks Sunday's friendly was a worthwhile learning exercise.

Scotland winger Oliver Burke was on target and Matt Gilks made some good saves for the visitors.

"They are a very good team, and that's why they are sitting second in the Bundesliga," Miller told Rangers TV.

"If we are a bit loose and sloppy on the ball, as we were, we are going to be punished at this level."

Burke and Timo Werner fired the German side in front at the break, with Yussuf Poulsen adding a second-half double in a game attended by around 8,000 Rangers fans.

"It was a really good test for us which we knew it would be, although we are clearly disappointed with the result as we always look to try and get something from the game," said Miller.

"Had it not been for a few saves - really good saves from Gillo at the end - then it could have been a few more.

"On the flip-side of that, we had opportunities to put people through on goal which we never maximised. They maximised them because they have got the quality, and they punished us for our sloppiness."

Following a winter break, Rangers return to action on Saturday with Motherwell visiting Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

"It's important that we do learn," added Miller.

"This is why we took a game like this - to learn against top-class opposition. Now we have to go back in, see how they punished us, see how we were sloppy, and try to eradicate from our game."