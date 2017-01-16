BBC Sport - Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce will look to Europe for transfer value
Palace will look abroad for transfers - Allardyce
- From the section Football
Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace will be looking to recruit players from outside England due to the "vast cost" of players in the country, and says the £12m signing of Leicester's Jeffrey Schlupp was "cheap" in the current market.
WATCH MORE: Palace players are failing - Allardyce
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired