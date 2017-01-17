Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard United 1-1 Glenavon

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Premiership: Glenavon grab point away to Ballinamallard

Glenavon player-manager Gary Hamilton came off the bench to rescue a point for his side in Tuesday's Irish Premiership match at Ferney Park.

Hamilton brought himself on as a sub after Joshua McIlwaine had headed his third goal in two games to give Ballinamallard a 75th-minute lead.

The Mallards, 10th in the table, wasted a couple of chances to secure a fourth win in six league matches.

Glenavon equalised when Hamilton's deflected shot beat Richard Brush.

The visitors remain sixth in the table, and are six points behind the team in fifth, Coleraine.

What they said

Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes: "When you go 1-0 up in a game you look to try to hold on to that.

"We missed a couple of chances and their keeper made a couple of great saves, but we were hanging on towards the end and our keeper made a couple of saves as well.

"It is another point on the board, we keep our wee run going and we are happy with that.

"Young Niall showed his quality, getting past a man and putting over a wonderful ball for the goal and he was unlucky he didn't score himself.

"He is a great kid and is a star in the making."

Glenavon player-manager Gary Hamilton: "At one stage it looked like we were not going to get back. For all the possession we had, we did not do enough in terms of end product.

"Ballinamallard scored a good goal and could have had another but for a great save by Jonny Tuffey.

"We went three at the back to try to get something and in the end the game could have gone either way and a draw was fair."