Paul Pogba: Zlatan Ibrahimovic defends Man Utd midfielder's emoji launch

Paul Pogba launched his own emoji before United's match with Liverpool using #Pogba on Twitter

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would not have felt any extra pressure on Sunday after launching his own Twitter emoji, according to team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The France player's emoji was shown on advertising boards around the pitch in his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Pogba, 25, missed a first-half chance and conceded a penalty at Old Trafford.

"Social media is part of the game now," said forward Ibrahimovic, who scored the late equaliser on Sunday.

Pogba, who re-signed for United for a world-record £89m in August, referred to his performance against the Reds with a Facebook post on Monday, saying: "I'd like to thank the supporters who are always there and keep believing in me. At least we did not lose."

Former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic, 35, has 4.3m followers on Twitter, which is 1.24m more than Pogba.

"I think Paul likes the pressure because without it, we would not be on our toes," said Ibrahimovic. "If you want to play at the top, the pressure is 24 hours and if you play well the pressure becomes even greater."

Ibrahimovic said pressure from the press and fans has little impact on top players, adding that he personally puts more pressure on himself.

"I want to be more than perfect, in every game and even in training," he added.

Ibrahimovic impresses Ibrahimovic has now scored 14 goals in his first 20 Premier League games since joining last summer - the same total as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, and ex-Coventry City forward Micky Quinn Only Dwight Yorke and Ruud van Nistelrooy (15) scored more goals for Manchester United in their first 20 Premier League games than Ibrahimovic's 14

Ibrahimovic's equaliser on Sunday was his 14th Premier League goal of the season. It puts the former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward level with Chelsea's Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League Golden Boot standings.

"Me winning something and not my team-mates is not the way I want it," he added.

"I'd prefer Manchester United to be first in the table and me to have five goals with the media saying 'He can't do it in the Premier League'. I am here to win."

Take part in our Premier League Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends.