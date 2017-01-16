Scottish Gossip: Jonny Hayes, Robert Snodgrass, Rangers, Ian Cathro

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes took less than a minute to show why he's in demand with Championship strugglers Cardiff City with the opening goal in the Dons' win against Uzbeks Bunyodkor in Dubai on Sunday. (Press and Journal)

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon admits his players were not "tuned in" as they lost further ground to Championship title rivals Hibernian with a 3-3 draw at home to Queen of the South. (National)

Former Hearts striker John Robertson says he knew Ian Cathro was the right man for Hearts when the new manager admitted, during his time as assistant to Nuno Espirito Santo at Rio Ave and Valencia, that he had changed his early views on how players should be nurtured. "He's got different views on how he wants players to be developed, but he's got the same views as every other manager and head coach in that he wants to win," says Robertson. (Sun)

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass insists he is not angling for a move away from Hull despite interest from West Ham and West Brom. (Daily Mail)

Rangers had no answer to Red Bull Leipzig winger Oliver Burke in Germany on Sunday

Rangers manager Mark Warburton acknowledges that his team were taught a lesson in Leipzig as they lost 4-0 to the team who sit second in the Bundesliga. However, Warburton believes the harsh experience will help his side finish second in the Premiership and complete a competitive return to Europe. (Sun)

Leipzig's athletic 19-year-old Scottish winger Oliver Burke showed the 8,000 visiting Rangers fans what £13m gets you these days as he scored the hosts' second with style. (Daily Mail)

The future of Celtic playmaker Kris Commons will be discussed on Monday after his month-long emergency loan with Hibernian officially ended at the weekend. "Kris will be the main talking point for the next few days," says Hibs head coach Neil Lennon. (Scottish Daily Express)

Brendan Rodgers warns any slackers in his Celtic squad that "if you're not working here you will be out, regardless of your talent". (Daily Record)

Kenny McLean played against Uzbeks Bunyodkor in Dubai on Sunday

Midfielder Kenny McLean insists Aberdeen can return from their winter training camp in Dubai to end their 27-year Scottish Cup hoodoo. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tim Swinson believes Glasgow team-mate Finn Russell will not let the mistake which cost Warriors victory against Munster put him off masterminding their charge for the Champions Cup knockout rounds. (National)

Warriors coach Gregor Townsend is confident that his side can bounce back from the agony of losing 14-12 at home to Munster and finish the job of qualification for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals at Leicester this weekend. (Scotsman)

After a 34-3 defeat by Racing 92 in Glasgow's Pool 1 - a third successive away defeat - Leicester left Paris struggling to explain why the once-dominant force in European rugby now rank among its also-rans. (Daily Telegraph)