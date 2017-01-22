Senegal v Algeria

Rami Bensebaini and Algeria are down but not quite out in Gabon

MATCH PREVIEW

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse doesn't have any injury concerns but said he is likely to make changes against Algeria, given his side have already won Group B and qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Cisse is eager to give other members of his 23-man squad a taste of the tournament in Gabon.

Algeria do have injuries, which have ruled out goalkeepers Rais M'bohli and Hilal Soundani, and they also have fitness doubts over defender Rami Bensebaini.

But midfielder Yacine Brahimi, striker Islam Simani and defender Mohamed Meftah should all be available despite having been restricted to only light training sessions.

The Desert Foxes will be desperate to have the likes of Brahim and Slimani in their team as they seek the victory that would keep alive their hopes of qualification.

But even with a win they would still need fellow strugglers Zimbabwe to beat Tunisia in the group's other game.

Algeria coach Georges Leekens accepts the former champions are facing a mammoth task.

"Senegal play good football and, in an ideal world, we would have qualified before facing them," he admitted.

"To be frank, this is going to be a very tough match for us to win. We dare not give away soft goals like we did against Tunisia.

"Unfortunately, we no longer have our destiny in our own hands."