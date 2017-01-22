Zimbabwe v Tunisia

BBC coverage

Live Text Line-ups Zimbabwe 16 Mukuruva

4 Zvirekwi

5 Muroiwa

2 Nhamoinesu Booked at 44mins

6 Bhasera

14 Katsande

3 Phiri Booked at 8mins Substituted for Ndoro at 45' minutes

20 Billiat

18 Nakamba

17 Musona

9 Mushekwi Substitutes 1 Donovan

7 Rusike

8 Rusike

10 Mahachi

11 Ndoro

12 Kangwa

13 Malajila

15 Hadebe

19 Mhlanga

21 Kadewere

22 Machapa

23 Mawaya Tunisia 1 Jridi

21 Naguez

2 Ben Youssef

3 Abdennour

12 Maâloul

14 Ben Amor Booked at 33mins

13 Sassi

11 Khenissi

10 Khazri Substituted for Lahmar at 63' minutes

23 Sliti

7 Msakni Substitutes 4 Boughattas

5 Kchouk

6 Dhaouadi

8 Lahmar

9 Akaichi

15 Azouni

17 Mathlouthi

18 Khalil

19 Khalifa

20 Ali Yacoubi

22 Ben Cherifia Referee : Denis Dembele Match Stats Home Team Zimbabwe Away Team Tunisia Possession Home 52% Away 48% Shots Home 8 Away 12 Shots on Target Home 3 Away 8 Corners Home 5 Away 4 Fouls Home 19 Away 21 Live Text Willard Katsande (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia). Hand ball by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia). Foul by Willard Katsande (Zimbabwe). Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing. Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Attempt blocked. Naim Sliti (Tunisia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Naim Sliti. Hand ball by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia). Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Attempt saved. Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Youssef Msakni. Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Hamdi Naguez (Tunisia). Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Tunisia). Substitution Substitution, Tunisia. Hamza Lahmar replaces Wahbi Khazri. Foul by Costa Nhamoinesu (Zimbabwe). Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Rami Jridi (Tunisia) because of an injury. Goal! Goal! Zimbabwe 2, Tunisia 4. Tendai Ndoro (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Knowledge Musona. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) because of an injury. Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia). Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia). Hardlife Zvirekwi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Willard Katsande (Zimbabwe). Hand ball by Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Tunisia). Nyasha Mushekwi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Syam Ben Youssef (Tunisia). Attempt missed. Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri. Second Half Second Half begins Zimbabwe 1, Tunisia 4. Substitution Substitution, Zimbabwe. Tendai Ndoro replaces Danny Phiri. Half Time First Half ends, Zimbabwe 1, Tunisia 4. Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Aymen Abdennour (Tunisia). Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Elisha Muroiwa. Show more updates goal

MATCH PREVIEW

Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi is a fitness concern having been forced to retire injured during the win over Algeria.

Wahbi Khazri, who plays his club football for Sunderland, is set to keep his place after coming into the starting line-up against Algeria and putting in an excellent performance.

While fellow attacker Naim Sliti boasts that Tunisia play "beautiful football", all coach Henryk Kasperczak wants against Zimbabwe is the one point that will earn his side a quarter-finals spot.

After a gutsy show against Algeria, Zimbabwe were overwhelmed by Senegal and fortunate to finish with just a two-goal defeat.

Yet they could still progress from Group B if they beat Tunisia and Algeria lose to Senegal.

Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa said: "We have no choice against Tunisia, we have to win.

"We've conceded four goals in the first two games but we have to turn the page and concentrate on Monday to book our place in the next round."