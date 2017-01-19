Lawro's Premier League predictions v Split star James McAvoy

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this week's Premier League fixtures is actor James McAvoy, star of new film 'Split'.

Media playback is not supported on this device Lawro's Premier League predictions v James McAvoy

McAvoy is a Celtic fan and says he grew up supporting them for many reasons.

"I think your choice of football club quite often is not your choice," he told BBC Sport. "It is thrust upon you by your family, wherever you grew up, or sometimes even your religion, so it is a kind of environmental thing that you just soak up.

"That is why I am a Celtic fan but why I enjoy being a Celtic fan is different and I have much more power over that.

"In London, I keep an eye on Arsenal but I am not really an Arsenal fan. I am more of a plastic Gooner just because I used to live two doors away from the East Stand when they played at Highbury.

"That was amazing. When I couldn't get tickets, which was quite often, I would be able to watch the game on TV, open the windows and turn the sound down, and just have the roar of the crowd in the background."

You can make your Premier League predictions now, compare them with those of Lawro and other fans by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

Premier League predictions - week 21 Result Lawro McAvoy SATURDAY Liverpool v Swansea x-x 3-0 1-0 Bournemouth v Watford x-x 2-1 2-1 Crystal Palace v Everton x-x 1-1 0-0 Middlesbrough v West Ham x-x 1-1 0-2 Stoke v Man Utd x-x 1-1 1-1 West Brom v Sunderland x-x 2-0 2-1 Man City v Tottenham x-x 2-2 3-3 SUNDAY Southampton v Leicester x-x 1-1 2-1 Arsenal v Burnley x-x 2-0 3-0 Chelsea v Hull x-x 3-0 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Last week, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 70 points.

He beat UFC star Michael Bisping, who got three correct results, with no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.

Total scores after week 21 Lawro 1,900 Guests 1,590

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Liverpool v Swansea (12:30 GMT)

Liverpool have lost some of their attacking lustre in recent weeks so it is important for them to have Philippe Coutinho back in action, and getting sharper with each game he plays.

I just wonder if the Reds' form has tailed off a bit because Jurgen Klopp has been changing his team around for various cup games - it might help if he sticks with a team that is going to play regularly for the next couple of weeks.

Swansea have made a couple of signings since Paul Clement's first game in charge - Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Arsenal.

Norwich left-back Martin Olsson and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll have both come in but Clement will need to do more than that to solve his side's defensive issues.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

James McAvoy's prediction: 1-0

Bournemouth v Watford

Watford have not won any of their last six league games, and they have not signed anyone in the transfer window yet to try to arrest their slump in form.

Bournemouth's recent form is better than the Hornets, but they are an inconsistent side. Hull beat them last time out and their defence is not exactly reliable.

This is a hard one to call but Watford are struggling at the moment, and the Cherries will create chances against them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

James McAvoy's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Everton

Everton have got energy and enthusiasm in their team with youngsters like Mason Holgate and Tom Davies in their line-up, and they have been getting stuck into teams.

Sam Allardyce is yet to win a league game as Crystal Palace boss after three attempts and I don't think it will be easy for him here either.

Allardyce signed Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester this week and it is safe to say he will not be the last new face to arrive at Selhurst Park before the January transfer window closes.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

James McAvoy's prediction: 0-0

Middlesbrough v West Ham

Middlesbrough have bolstered their attacking options by signing Patrick Bamford. They are in more danger of being dragged into the relegation dog-fight than West Ham, but both clubs have a bit of breathing space over the bottom four.

West Ham are 12th, with 25 points from 21 games

A point would probably suit them and the Hammers because it will keep them ticking over.

Even if West Ham lose Dimitri Payet, as looks likely now they are saying he can leave for the right price, I think they will be fine.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

James McAvoy's prediction: 0-2

Stoke v Man Utd

I don't see the issue with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho going a little bit route one as his side came back to earn a point against Liverpool last weekend.

If you have got Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini, who are both really good in the air, then you use them to get your team a goal.

Mourinho is the manager, and too often managers are criticised for not having a 'Plan B'. He had one, and he used it because 'Plan A' was not working.

Media playback is not supported on this device MOTD2 analysis: How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

This is another tough game for United, though.

Stoke were one of the teams to frustrate them at Old Trafford before Christmas when they were drawing a lot of home games, and I can see them sharing the points again on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

James McAvoy's prediction: 1-1

West Brom v Sunderland

I watched Sunderland lose to Burnley in the FA Cup on Tuesday and it is clear that Black Cats boss David Moyes lacks quantity and quality in his squad - injuries have left him very short.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

I actually think Sunderland are almost at the point where the manager has a conversation with the chairman about whether he wants him to start preparing for next season in the Championship.

That sounds a bit defeatist because there are still loads of points to play for but with all those injuries, and the fact Moyes has not been given any money to bring in new players, I do not see them getting out of trouble.

Media playback is not supported on this device Does Pulis care about being liked?

West Brom are always tough opponents and carry a threat from set-pieces. Having watched what Sunderland are like at the back, I cannot see them holding out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

James McAvoy's prediction: 2-1

Man City v Tottenham (17:30 GMT)

Tottenham are flying right now and I don't think Jan Vertonghen's injury will affect them because in Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies they have got a couple of potential replacements at the back.

I like their 3-5-2 formation because it really suits their players and you could argue that, at the moment, they are the best team in the league.

I would expect some improvement from Manchester City after last week's heavy defeat against Everton but they are struggling defensively and this Spurs team will definitely create chances against them too.

Put it this way, I can see there being a few goals at both ends.

There has been a lot of debate about City's £50m defender John Stones of late.

Stones is a really good footballer who is a bit unlucky that Nicolas Otamendi is his centre-back partner, and City's full-backs are not good enough.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Is Stones a top defender?' Neville & Shearer debate

But Stones has got to start making good defensive decisions himself. He needs to become a defender who can manage the game, because City do not have one at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-2

James McAvoy's prediction: I am looking for a thriller. 3-3

SUNDAY

Southampton v Leicester (12:00 GMT)

Both of these teams are in the bottom eight when they would expect to be a lot higher up the table.

Southampton have lost their last four league games, and it seems their manager Claude Puel swaps his side around more than anyone. His rotation policy is not working.

Meanwhile, Leicester's form remains completely up and down.

The Foxes still have not won away from home, and do not look anything like the team they were last season. I do not see that changing here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

James McAvoy's prediction: 2-1

Arsenal v Burnley (14:15 GMT)

Burnley are 10th despite taking only one point from nine away league games this season.

They gave Arsenal a good game at Turf Moor and the Gunners only grabbed a winner in injury time.

I do not see this game being anything like as close, such is the difference between Burnley at home and Burnley away.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsene Wenger rules out Arsenal move for Dimitri Payet

The Clarets have not really been ripped apart since West Brom beat them 4-0 in November.

They will be competitive and difficult to play against at Emirates Stadium, but they just don't make enough chances to win games on the road.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

James McAvoy's prediction: I still keep an eye on Arsenal, and they just surprise you every now and again with the most ridiculous result. I am going to be positive here, though, and say they will take Burnley apart. 3-0

Chelsea v Hull City (16:30 GMT)

Hull have a battle on their hands to keep their best players as well as stay up - Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass are both being linked with moves away.

It appears new manager Marco Silva will get any money he raises from sales to spend on new players, but who is he going to attract to Hull in their predicament?

Media playback is not supported on this device Everyone's talking about Diego Costa

By the looks of things, Diego Costa will be back in the team on Sunday and I think Blues boss Antonio Conte has done quite well with the way he has handled him, because it has taken him more than six months to have his first bust-up.

The Tigers have won two of their last three games but it is a step too far to think they can challenge the leaders at Stamford Bridge.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

James McAvoy's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P21 W14 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 90 Lawro (average after 21 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 130 points (week 13 v Tim Vine)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)