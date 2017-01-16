BBC Sport - John Stones: Phil Neville & Alan Shearer discuss Manchester City defender
'Is John Stones a top defender?'
- From the section Football
MOTD2 pundits Phil Neville and Alan Shearer discuss Manchester City defender John Stones and question his development after Pep Guardiola's side lost 4-0 to Everton.
READ MORE: Man City have problems in attack as well as defence - Phil Neville
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired