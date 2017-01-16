BBC Sport - John Stones: Phil Neville & Alan Shearer discuss Manchester City defender

'Is John Stones a top defender?'

MOTD2 pundits Phil Neville and Alan Shearer discuss Manchester City defender John Stones and question his development after Pep Guardiola's side lost 4-0 to Everton.

READ MORE: Man City have problems in attack as well as defence - Phil Neville

