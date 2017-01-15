Simone Zaza: West Ham misfit joins Valencia on loan

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham: Simeone Zaza's Euro 2016 penalty howler for Italy

Juventus striker Simone Zaza has joined Valencia on loan until the end of the season after his spell at West Ham was ended prematurely.

The 25-year-old had signed for the Hammers on a £4.3m season-long deal last summer but only played 11 times and failed to score.

According to reports, had Zaza played 14 games the Premier League club would have had to buy him outright for £20m.

The Italy forward was signed by Juve from Sassuolo for £12.75m in 2015.

He scored eight goals in 24 appearances for the Italian Serie A champions before joining West Ham last August.

Valencia are struggling in La Liga and are currently in 17th position.