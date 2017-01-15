BBC Sport - Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: How Mourinho countered Klopp

How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

Match of the Day 2 pundit Phil Neville analyses the tactical battle between Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp during their sides' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT:Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday evening at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

Video

O'Sullivan's great escape against Liang

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Liverpool much more defensive - Mourinho

Video

Performance pleases Klopp after changes

Video

Everton treat Bradley Lowery to big day out

Video

Newcastle win third consecutive BBL Cup

Video

Man City 'not strong enough in the box'

Video

Second half was perfect - Koeman

Video

Highlights: Manchester Mystics win WBBL Cup

Video

Lewis 98-yard return leads Patriots to win

Video

I showed heart & grit - DeGale

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte 'knows nothing about Costa bid'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins
Fitness

Active Nation Discovery Weekend

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired