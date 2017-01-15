BBC Sport - Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: Mourinho calls visitors 'defensive'
Liverpool much more defensive - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Liverpool were "much more defensive" than his side during their 1-1 Premier league draw at Old Trafford.
