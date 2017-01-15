PEC Zwolle 1-3 Ajax

Justin Kluivert (left) in action for Ajax against Chelsea in a Uefa Youth League match in March 2016

Justin Kluivert, the 17-year-old son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, made his Ajax debut in a comfortable win at PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Winger Kluivert came on as a 39th-minute substitute for the injured Amin Younes with the game goalless.

Lasse Schone's penalty put Ajax ahead and Hakim Ziyech doubled the lead.

Nicolai Brock-Madsen pulled a goal back, but Ziyech sealed a victory that ensures Ajax stay five points behind leaders Feyenoord, who beat Roda 2-0.

Kluivert Sr won two Dutch Eredivisie titles and the Champions League during three years at Ajax between 1994 and 1997.

He went on to play for AC Milan, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Valencia, PSV Eindhoven and Lille and scored 40 goals in 79 appearances for his country.

The 40-year-old is now director of football at French champions Paris St-Germain.

"Menacing and full of guts" was how Ajax described Justin Kluivert's debut