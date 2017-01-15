Bradley Lowery: Terminally ill Sunderland fan appears as Everton mascot

Bradley Lowery was mascot when Everton visited Sunderland earlier in the season

A terminally ill five-year-old Sunderland fan has appeared as an Everton mascot for the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League.

Bradley Lowery, from Blackhall Colliery near Hartlepool, was cheered as he was carried onto the pitch by Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku on Sunday.

Before kick-off, Bradley kicked a ball into the Goodison Park net.

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 but his mother has confirmed he "will lose his fight".

In December, Gemma Lowery announced all three options presented by a consultant would not cure Bradley's illness. Around £700,000 was raised to fund treatment in the USA.

Everton pledged £200,000 to the cause in September, when Bradley was mascot for Sunderland's home fixture with the Toffees at the Stadium of Light.

Bradley was all smiles as he posed for the pre-match photo alongside officials, Everton captain Gareth Barry and Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta

Fans up and down the country took Bradley to their hearts, resulting in him receiving thousands of Christmas cards.

His appearance at Goodison Park was much anticipated, with travelling City fans holding aloft a banner stating: "Cancer has no colours, one Bradley Lowery".

Former Everton midfielder Peter Reid said the youngster would "love" the experience in a tweet which also featured a banner inscribed with 'there's only one Bradley Lowery'.

Manchester City fans took a banner with their own message of support to Goodison Park

Prior to kick-off, Bradley jogged around on the pitch and after arriving with the teams from the tunnel, he engaged in some shouting with referee Mark Clattenburg, who seemed to enjoy the interaction.

After the fixture, Everton will present Bradley's family with the funds raised from an auction of match-worn and signed shirts from the match at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

Upon announcing that Bradley's cancer had grown, Mrs Lowery said she was unsure whether to "take my baby home" or "put him through more gruelling treatment that could leave him fighting for his life".