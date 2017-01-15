BBC Sport - Everton 4-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola blames missed chances

Man City 'not strong enough in the box'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side are "not strong enough in the box" and blames missed chances for his side's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Everton.

