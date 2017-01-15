BBC Sport - Everton 4-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola blames missed chances
Man City 'not strong enough in the box'
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side are "not strong enough in the box" and blames missed chances for his side's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Everton.
READ MORE: Clinical Everton put four past Man City
