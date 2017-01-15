Jack Cork believes fresh faces at Swansea will lift them

Jack Cork goes past Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, but Swansea were beaten 4-0 by the Gunners at the Liberty Stadium

Midfielder Jack Cork hopes fresh faces at the club will lift Swansea City in the second half of the season.

The Swans returned to the foot of the Premier League with a 4-0 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Boss Paul Clement confirmed he is poised to bring in Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson and Cork said they will be warmly welcomed.

"It's always nice in January to get new bodies in, new faces and fresh legs," said Cork.

"It will be good to see how they fit in. It's good to have different people around the club and hopefully that can give us a bit of a lift."

Defender Olsson will join the Swans from Norwich and 24-year-old midfielder Carroll from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carroll spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Swansea and played alongside Cork who admits he was impressed by what he saw then.

Cork commented: "He's a good player, has good quality. He's good on the ball, with good technique. Hopefully he will fit in well with the team."

Tom Carroll (left) was on loan at Swansea for the 2014-15 season making 18 appearances for the Welsh club

Hold on to what we've got

But Swansea face a tough relegation fight and Cork insists the Welsh club must fight to hold onto their important players during the January transfer window.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is again being linked with a move away, this time to Everton, while Spanish striker Fernando Llorente again linked with Chelsea.

"It's definitely important (we keep them)," said Cork.

"Gylfi has scored or assisted nearly all of our goals. He's a huge part of this team.

"Fernando has scored a few as well. We need to keep hold of them if we can.

"If not we'll see how we adjust, but we really need to keep everyone together for the second half of the season."

Leaky defence must be plugged

Swansea have conceded 49 goals in 21 games, the worst record in the top-flight.

Cork said it was the responsibility of the entire team to stop leaking at the back.

"It's all of us really," Cork added.

"We are trying to work hard to stop it. It just seems once one goes in, heads go down and it is hard to get going.

"We really need to, when we concede a goal, stick together, keep our shape, and make it harder to concede the second one."