Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kris Commons, Robert Snodgrass

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are in talks with Manchester City with a view to extending the loan terms for winger Patrick Roberts for another season. (Mail on Sunday)

Manager Mark Warburton is to urge the Rangers board to tie up new deals for veteran pair Kenny Miller, 37, and Clint Hill, 38. (Sun)

Kris Commons would like to extend his stay with Hibs beyond the terms of his emergency loan, which expires today, if the Easter Road club can come to an arrangement with Celtic. (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is willing to assist SFA performance director Malky Mackay in "whatever way he can". (Sunday Herald)

James Forrest is hoping Celtic team-mate Scott Brown will continue to play for Scotland after the club captain came out of a short international retirement to face England in November. (Sunday Mail)

Robbie Muirhead could be the next player to leave Hearts as former manager Robbie Neilson is keen on taking the 20-year-old to MK Dons. (Mail on Sunday)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds reckons the club are losing 500 training hours a year because they don't have their won dedicated facility. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' new loan arrival Emerson Hyndman is good friends with Celtic pair Moussa Dembele and Patrick Roberts from their time together at Fulham but says they will be arch enemies on the field. (Sun)

Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass says a contract extension offer from Hull does not benefit him in "terms of long-term security" and is on the verge of a move to another English Premiership side. (Sunday Mail)

Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign Snodgrass as they prepare a £10m offer for the 29-year-old. (Sun)

Scunthorpe defender Murray Wallace has played the most minutes across England's senior leagues this season and the 24-year-old hopes to push his way into Scotland manager Gordon Strachan's plans. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland have lined up a friendly with Canada at Easter Road on 22 March, four days before the next World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia. (Mail on Sunday)

Scotland U21 midfielder Ryan Gauld is poised to sign for Chaves on loan for the rest of the season after parent club Sporting Lisbon cut short his stay at Vitoria. (Sun)

French teenager Dayot Upamecano is set to make his RB Leipzig debut in today's friendly with Rangers after a £10m switch to the German club. (Sun)