Joel Matip: Liverpool withdraw defender from Man Utd squad

Matip, right, has played 12 Premier League games for Liverpool following his summer switch from German side Schalke

Liverpool have withdrawn Joel Matip from their squad to face Manchester United because they are unsure about his international clearance.

Matip, 25, was named in Cameroon's preliminary squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations, but said he did not want to play in the tournament.

He was not in the final 23-man squad, but the Reds are seeking "clarity" from Fifa about his availability.

Germany-born Matip has not featured for Cameroon since September 2015.

He was one of seven Cameroon players who said they did not want to play at the tournament in Gabon, which started on Saturday.

Another, West Brom full-back Alan Nyom, also failed to received international clearance and did not feature in his side's 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday

More to follow.