Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Raith Rovers1Hearts1

Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

Raith Rovers' Iain Davidson and Declan McManus celebrate
Declan McManus (right) equalised for Raith Rovers

Substitutes Rudi Skacel and Declan McManus combined to give Raith Rovers a late equaliser that forced a Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Hearts.

The Premiership side were worthy of the lead established when Don Cowie set up Jamie Walker for a clinical finish.

Their Championship hosts responded after the break and Mark Stewart somehow contrived to fire against the crossbar from only four yards.

But McManus deflected in ex-Hearts midfielder Skacel's 89th-minute shot.

Rovers almost snatched victory in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Jack Hamilton parried Yves M'Voto's header off the line.

The Kirkcaldy side, led by former Hearts manager Gary Locke, have now gone 10 games without a win.

However, McManus' header means they will have another chance to progress to the fifth round when the sides meet in Wednesday's replay at Tynecastle.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Cuthbert
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 90mins
  • 5Mvoto
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3McHattie
  • 12Matthews
  • 11BarrBooked at 85mins
  • 4Callachan
  • 21ThompsonSubstituted forSkacelat 81'minutes
  • 7JohnstonSubstituted forHardieat 69'minutes
  • 9StewartSubstituted forMcManusat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 18Roberts
  • 19Skacel
  • 20McManus
  • 23Brennan
  • 52Hardie
  • 55Barr

Hearts

  • 1Hamilton
  • 27StrunaBooked at 90mins
  • 5Hughes
  • 14Souttar
  • 46Sowah
  • 15Cowie
  • 19Nowak
  • 6Kitchen
  • 7WalkerSubstituted forZanattaat 86'minutes
  • 88Martin
  • 20JohnsenSubstituted forSammonat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Noring
  • 18Sammon
  • 22Beith
  • 24Smith
  • 26Zanatta
  • 28Godinho
  • 30Currie
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
5,036

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Lennard Sowah (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian).

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Conor Sammon replaces Bjorn Johnsen.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rudi Skacel.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.

Foul by Malaury Martin (Heart of Midlothian).

Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Dario Zanatta replaces Jamie Walker.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Bjorn Johnsen (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).

Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Rudi Skacel replaces Jordan Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Declan McManus replaces Mark Stewart.

Attempt missed. Bjorn Johnsen (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Lennard Sowah (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Krystian Nowak.

Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).

Mark Stewart (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian).

Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Hardie replaces Chris Johnston.

Foul by Bjorn Johnsen (Heart of Midlothian).

Top Stories

Related to this story

