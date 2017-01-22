Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian

From the section

Declan McManus (right) equalised for Raith Rovers

Substitutes Rudi Skacel and Declan McManus combined to give Raith Rovers a late equaliser that forced a Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Hearts.

The Premiership side were worthy of the lead established when Don Cowie set up Jamie Walker for a clinical finish.

Their Championship hosts responded after the break and Mark Stewart somehow contrived to fire against the crossbar from only four yards.

But McManus deflected in ex-Hearts midfielder Skacel's 89th-minute shot.

Rovers almost snatched victory in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Jack Hamilton parried Yves M'Voto's header off the line.

The Kirkcaldy side, led by former Hearts manager Gary Locke, have now gone 10 games without a win.

However, McManus' header means they will have another chance to progress to the fifth round when the sides meet in Wednesday's replay at Tynecastle.

