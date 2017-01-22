Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Raith Rovers 1-1 Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Football
Substitutes Rudi Skacel and Declan McManus combined to give Raith Rovers a late equaliser that forced a Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Hearts.
The Premiership side were worthy of the lead established when Don Cowie set up Jamie Walker for a clinical finish.
Their Championship hosts responded after the break and Mark Stewart somehow contrived to fire against the crossbar from only four yards.
But McManus deflected in ex-Hearts midfielder Skacel's 89th-minute shot.
Rovers almost snatched victory in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Jack Hamilton parried Yves M'Voto's header off the line.
The Kirkcaldy side, led by former Hearts manager Gary Locke, have now gone 10 games without a win.
However, McManus' header means they will have another chance to progress to the fifth round when the sides meet in Wednesday's replay at Tynecastle.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 14DavidsonBooked at 90mins
- 5Mvoto
- 6Benedictus
- 3McHattie
- 12Matthews
- 11BarrBooked at 85mins
- 4Callachan
- 21ThompsonSubstituted forSkacelat 81'minutes
- 7JohnstonSubstituted forHardieat 69'minutes
- 9StewartSubstituted forMcManusat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 18Roberts
- 19Skacel
- 20McManus
- 23Brennan
- 52Hardie
- 55Barr
Hearts
- 1Hamilton
- 27StrunaBooked at 90mins
- 5Hughes
- 14Souttar
- 46Sowah
- 15Cowie
- 19Nowak
- 6Kitchen
- 7WalkerSubstituted forZanattaat 86'minutes
- 88Martin
- 20JohnsenSubstituted forSammonat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Noring
- 18Sammon
- 22Beith
- 24Smith
- 26Zanatta
- 28Godinho
- 30Currie
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 5,036
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Dario Zanatta (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Lennard Sowah (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian).
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Conor Sammon replaces Bjorn Johnsen.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rudi Skacel.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Hughes.
Foul by Malaury Martin (Heart of Midlothian).
Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Dario Zanatta replaces Jamie Walker.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Bjorn Johnsen (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).
Andraz Struna (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Rudi Skacel replaces Jordan Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Declan McManus replaces Mark Stewart.
Attempt missed. Bjorn Johnsen (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Lennard Sowah (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Krystian Nowak.
Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).
Mark Stewart (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian).
Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Hardie replaces Chris Johnston.
Foul by Bjorn Johnsen (Heart of Midlothian).