Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Guinea-Bissau19:00Burkina Faso
Venue: Stade de Franceville

Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore
Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore is expecting a tough match

    MATCH PREVIEW

    Burkina Faso will be without striker Jonathan Zongo, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

    Winger Jonathan Pitroipa is also out but may return if Burkina Faso progress, while forward Banou Diawarra is rated doubtful.

    Guinea-Bissau have one injury concern and that is defender Eridson, who is yet to play at the tournament.

    Coach Baciro Cande has hinted he is unlikely to make any changes to his starting line-up.

    Burkina Faso will guarantee their place in the quarter-finals with a win.

    Midfielder Bertrand Traore told BBC Sport: "Guinea-Bissau are very strong, very competitive and we have to respect them. We know how important this game is and we have to fully concentrate and try to win."

    Debutants Guinea-Bissau could still pull off a sensational result and qualify for the next stage if they beat Burkina Faso and hosts Gabon fail to beat Cameroon in the other Group A game.

    Remarkably, a victory for Guinea-Bissau would be only their eighth in a competitive international since they became Fifa members in 1986.

    It has proved elusive so far in Gabon, with Guinea-Bissau's first two games ending in a draw and a defeat.

    But forward Frederic Mendy told BBC Sport sees no reason for the team do anything differently.

    "I don't think we have to change anything, we just need a bit more experience," he said. "We have to keep working hard and do the best to get a result. The confidence is always there."

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Cameroon211014
    2Burkina Faso202002
    3Gabon202002
    4Guinea-Bissau2011-11

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Senegal220046
    2Tunisia2101-13
    3Algeria2011-11
    4Zimbabwe2011-21

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Congo DR211014
    2Morocco210113
    3Ivory Coast202002
    4Togo2011-21

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Ghana220026
    2Egypt211014
    3Mali2011-11
    4Uganda2002-20
