Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso will be without striker Jonathan Zongo, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Winger Jonathan Pitroipa is also out but may return if Burkina Faso progress, while forward Banou Diawarra is rated doubtful.

Guinea-Bissau have one injury concern and that is defender Eridson, who is yet to play at the tournament.

Coach Baciro Cande has hinted he is unlikely to make any changes to his starting line-up.

Burkina Faso will guarantee their place in the quarter-finals with a win.

Midfielder Bertrand Traore told BBC Sport: "Guinea-Bissau are very strong, very competitive and we have to respect them. We know how important this game is and we have to fully concentrate and try to win."

Debutants Guinea-Bissau could still pull off a sensational result and qualify for the next stage if they beat Burkina Faso and hosts Gabon fail to beat Cameroon in the other Group A game.

Remarkably, a victory for Guinea-Bissau would be only their eighth in a competitive international since they became Fifa members in 1986.

It has proved elusive so far in Gabon, with Guinea-Bissau's first two games ending in a draw and a defeat.

But forward Frederic Mendy told BBC Sport sees no reason for the team do anything differently.

"I don't think we have to change anything, we just need a bit more experience," he said. "We have to keep working hard and do the best to get a result. The confidence is always there."