Premier League stats: Claudio Bravo, James Milner, Harry Kane and Rudy Gestede

Claudio Bravo had a tough weekend in the Manchester City goal

Why was Rudy Gestede's return to the Premier League one to forget? Can James Milner break Darius Vassell's record? And how many saves has Claudio Bravo actually made?

This is BBC Sport's rundown of the quirkiest and most revealing statistics of the weekend.

The Premier League's unlucky charm?

The Specials may have been on to something with their 1979 hit 'A Message To You, Rudy'.

"Stop your messing around. Better think of your future. Time you straightened right out," they sang.

And until Rudy Gestede's luck straightens out, he'll continue to add to an unwanted Premier League record.

The striker made his debut for Middlesbrough in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Watford and, by doing so, extended his run of games without a win in the Premier League to 32.

Thirty-one of those came with his previous club Aston Villa.

It means Darren Moore's streak of 31 winless games has now been eclipsed - an honour we're sure the former West Brom and Derby defender is happy to pass on.

By the way, Gestede's Boro host West Ham on Saturday. Wonder if he'll get picked?

Premier League's longest winless runs Player Date run finished Number of games Rudy Gestede 14/1/17* 32 Darren Moore 11/5/08 31 Alan Hutton 7/5/16 30 Kenny Miller 11/5/08 29 George McCartney 1/5/06 28 *winless run ongoing

When Milner scores, you're not going to lose

From a record nobody wants to one that everybody wouldn't mind having.

James Milner has never lost any of the 46 Premier League games in which he has scored.

The Liverpool midfielder-turned-left-back converted from the penalty spot in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United to draw level with the record set by Darius Vassell.

Former Villa and Manchester City striker Vassell's 46 undefeated games in which he scored consisted of 36 wins and 10 draws - so Milner probably just edges him out with 37 wins and nine draws.

The next closest is Cesc Fabregas, with a run of 40 games of not losing whenever he scored.

Who has the knack of scoring and never losing? Player Number of games scored in Wins Draws James Milner 46 37 9 Darius Vassell 46 36 10 Cesc Fabregas 40 32 8

Is Claudio Bravo a hologram?

Analysis: Why defending is not Pep's only problem - Phil Neville

Listen: 'City don't have an outstanding goalkeeper at the moment'

The berating of Claudio Bravo's shot-stopping ability reached a new nadir on Sunday, when the Manchester City keeper shipped four goals in the 4-0 loss to Everton.

The Toffees scored with all four of their shots on target.

And in four of City's last seven Premier League games, Bravo has conceded from the opposition's first effort on target.

How has he done over the season so far?

Bravo has saved 57.41% of shots on target in the Premier League (18 of 31)

That puts him 14th overall in save percentage, among keepers to have played 15 games or more

Burnley's Tom Heaton has the highest save percentage with 76.32% (87 of 114)

Bravo has conceded 14 goals from the last 22 shots on target faced

We'll let you decide if the Chilean is unlucky or ineffective, but it got one football journalist wondering whether Bravo was in fact a hologram, just like Red Dwarf's Arnold J Rimmer...

Kane in the swinging Sixties

Harry Kane's hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 win over West Brom on Sunday moved the England striker on to 62 career Premier League goals and made him the quickest player in Spurs' history to reach the 60 mark.

Kane, 23, the 63rd player to score 60 Premier League goals, reached the milestone in 102 games.

No prizes for guessing who was the quickest to 60 - Alan Shearer notched his up in 77 appearances.

Kane is the ninth quickest, placed between Thierry Henry and Ian Wright, which isn't bad company.

All three of Kane's strikes on Sunday came in the penalty area, which is the norm for the England forward, having scored 93.5% of his Premier League goals in the box (58 of 62).

Former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy remains the ultimate poacher, though, with an incredible 98.9% of goals scored in the box (94 of 95).

Can Defoe become the king of January?

Sunderland may be rooted in the relegation zone but Jermain Defoe continues to find the net with expert regularity.

The 34-year-old scored his 12th goal of the season in his side's 3-1 loss to Stoke - the 155th of his Premier League career.

That strike also took him to 21 career Premier League goals scored in January - bang in three more and he will topple Shearer as the highest scorer in the first month of the year.

Can Arsenal break the away goal record?

Arsenal recorded a convincing 4-0 win at Swansea on Saturday, making them by far the highest away scorers in the Premier League this season with 27 - Liverpool are the next highest with 23.

If they continue at their current rate the Gunners would finish the campaign with somewhere around 46 or 47 away goals.

The best away tally for a Premier League season was set by Liverpool with 48 in the 2013-14 campaign, and Manchester United's 47 in 2001-02 is second best.

Neither Liverpool nor United won the title in those seasons, mind.

But don't read anything into that, Arsenal fans.

Take part in our Premier League Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends.