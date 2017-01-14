New Saints' world-record run of victories is ended by 3-3 draw with Newtown

Media playback is not supported on this device The New Saints: Behind the scenes at the Welsh Premier League record breakers

The New Saints saw their world-record run of consecutive wins ended after 27 games by an injury-time equaliser.

The Welsh Premier champions broke a 44-year-old world record held by Ajax after recording a 27th consecutive win, but could not make it 28 as they were held 3-3 by Newtown in a league game.

New Saints led 3-1 with nine minutes remaining as Aeron Edwards, Greg Draper and Adrian Cieslewicz scored.

But Nick Rushton pulled one back before Jamie Price equalised in added time.

Newtown are second from bottom of the Welsh Premier League and have 45 points fewer than the world-record breakers after 22 games.