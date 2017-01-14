BBC Sport - Swansea 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners dominated second half - Wenger
Arsenal dominated second half - Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is pleased with his side's display as they beat Swansea 4-0, but has plenty of praise for the home side saying there is "no deficit of quality" at Swansea.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-4 Arsenal
