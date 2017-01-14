BBC Sport - Leicester 0-3 Chelsea: Antonio Conte 'knows nothing' about Diego Costa bid
Conte 'knows nothing about Costa bid'
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte explains the absence of Diego Costa for their win at Leicester and says he does not know anything about a bid from China for the striker.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 0-3 Chelsea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
