BBC Sport - Sunderland 1-3 Stoke: Players must take responsibility not to make mistakes - David Moyes
Moyes rues Sunderland mistakes
- From the section Football
David Moyes says his players must take responsibility to stop making mistakes as Sunderland following their 3-1 defeat by Stoke.
MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 1-3 Stoke
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired