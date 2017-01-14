BBC Sport - Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough: Karanka encouraged by Gestede debut
Karanka encouraged by Gestede debut
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is encouraged by the debut of £6m signing Rudy Gestede despite a 0-0 Premier League draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
