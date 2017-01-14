BBC Sport - Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough: Graham Taylor tribute moves Mazzarri
'Beautiful' Taylor tribute moves Mazzarri
- From the section Football
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri is moved by the club's "beautiful" tribute to former manager Graham Taylor during his side's 0-0 Premier League draw with Middlesbrough.
MATCH REPORT:Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired