BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 West Brom: Mauricio Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Harry Kane

Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino praises hat-trick hero Harry Kane as his side move second in the Premier League table with an "amazing" display to win 4-0 against West Brom at White Hart Lane.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 4-0 West Brom

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

