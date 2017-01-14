BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 West Brom: Mauricio Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Harry Kane
Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Kane
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino praises hat-trick hero Harry Kane as his side move second in the Premier League table with an "amazing" display to win 4-0 against West Brom at White Hart Lane.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 4-0 West Brom
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
