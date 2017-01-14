Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to former England manager

Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury paid tribute to Graham Taylor in the match programme: "His achievements at this club remain unsurpassed"

Tributes have been paid at football matches across the country to former England manager Graham Taylor after his death on Thursday at the age of 72.

Watford saluted the club's "greatest manager of all time" before their home Premier League match against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.

Chants of "there's only one Graham Taylor" rang out during a minute's applause in his memory.

His achievements were also applauded before English Football League games.

Taylor took Watford from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight in five seasons. He also guided the club to the only FA Cup final of their history - a 2-0 defeat against Everton in 1984 - and European football, as well as enjoying spells with Lincoln City, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Taylor became England boss in 1990 but resigned in 1993 after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, and later became a respected pundit for BBC Sport.

Watford fans, some in tears, laid flowers, scarves and club shirts outside the stadium before Saturday's match against Middlesbrough

Supporters in the Rookery Stand joined together to hold placards that spelt out 'GT'

Watford played a collection of Taylor's favourite songs before the match, with players and supporters from both sides later joining in a minute's applause

Watford used black corner flags in memory of their former manager for their match at Vicarage Road

Players, officials and fans remembered Taylor before Tottenham's 4-0 win over West Brom at White Hart Lane