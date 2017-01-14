Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to former England manager
Tributes have been paid at football matches across the country to former England manager Graham Taylor after his death on Thursday at the age of 72.
Watford saluted the club's "greatest manager of all time" before their home Premier League match against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.
Chants of "there's only one Graham Taylor" rang out during a minute's applause in his memory.
His achievements were also applauded before English Football League games.
Taylor took Watford from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight in five seasons. He also guided the club to the only FA Cup final of their history - a 2-0 defeat against Everton in 1984 - and European football, as well as enjoying spells with Lincoln City, Aston Villa and Wolves.
Taylor became England boss in 1990 but resigned in 1993 after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, and later became a respected pundit for BBC Sport.