Jan Verthongen: Tottenham defender's injury worries Mauricio Pochettino

Vertonghen had to be helped off the White Hart Lane pitch after turning his ankle

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is concerned defender Jan Vertonghen sustained a "bad" injury in the 4-0 win over West Brom at White Hart Lane.

The central defender, 29, appeared to be in tears after turning his left ankle after half-time.

"We need to wait for tomorrow and Monday to assess him better. It looks bad," said Pochettino.

"He is disappointed and in a very difficult period but we will push him to recover quickly to try to help him."

Vertonghen has played 20 of Tottenham's 21 league matches this season, forming part of a defence which has conceded just 14 goals - the best record in the league.

Relive Harry Kane's hat-trick against West Brom

Spurs ready 'for big things'

Spurs travel to Manchester City on 21 January and will do so buoyed by seven wins in a row, including their victory over leaders Chelsea 10 days ago.

After dominating West Brom, Pochettino believes his side are now in a "good position for big things".

"If you want to fight and challenge for big things we need to follow performances like Chelsea with this one," added Pochettino.

"After Chelsea we feel confident, with a good energy."

Pochettino called striker Harry Kane "a special player" after the forward struck a hat-trick to add to an own goal in the defeat of Tony Pulis' side.