Swansea City's American owners urge fans to show 'unity'

Swansea City's American owners have issued a "call for unity" to fans after a tempestuous start to their reign.

Swansea City Supporters' Trust was unhappy with the manner of Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan's summer takeover.

Swans are 19th in the top flight and fans have turned on club chiefs.

"We understand some supporters have expressed legitimate dissatisfaction related to events leading up to us taking a majority stake in the club," Levien and Kaplan said.

"This got us off on the wrong foot with the Supporters' Trust which is absolutely the last thing we wanted as new owners from another country.

"This is a call for unity. The first half of the season has been disappointing and we are in a relegation fight.

"We must put aside our differences and fight to stay up."

'Together we can do this'

The owners were writing in the match programme for Saturday's game against Arsenal.

Swansea appointed their third boss of the season when Paul Clement was named head coach on 3 January, following an ill-fated 85-day reign for his American predecessor Bob Bradley.

The final few games of Bradley's tenure saw Swansea's fans vent their fury against the then-manager, the club's directors and the owners.

"We know there has been anger and frustration at the way the season has gone.

"Sometimes we, too, want to scream in frustration. However, negativity can adversely impact the performance of players," Levien and Kaplan added.

"They are human beings and the Liberty Stadium must be our haven where we make our stand.

"We would ask that for the sake of the club and the community, we don't let negativity impact on what Paul and the players are desperately fighting to achieve.

"Together we can do this. We can fight off the dark clouds of relegation and build for the future."