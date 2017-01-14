Five things you may have missed from Saturday's EFL action

Joe Mason's goal gave Wolves local bragging rights on a day of derbies across the EFL

Last weekend's FA Cup third round may have created a shortened fixture list in the EFL, but it returned with a full programme across the three divisions on Saturday.

Newcastle reclaimed top spot in the Championship courtesy of Brighton's slip at Preston while strugglers Rotherham and Wigan earned vital wins against Norwich and Burton respectively.

A much-travelled striker also went bonkers in 20 first-half minutes to end his side's dreadful run of form.

Here are five stories from the Championship, League One and Two which might have escaped your attention.

Vaughan's FOUR-some afternoon

They say goals come in quick succession for strikers, but for Bury forward James Vaughan, it was more like a flurry against Peterborough.

Having spent all of last season at Birmingham without netting in 747 minutes, the former Everton front man found the back of the net four times within 20 first-half minutes on Saturday.

But the 28-year-old felt he could have bagged six in total in the Shakers' 5-1 home win.

James Vaughan scored in the seventh, 16th, 24th and 27th minute for Bury against Peterborough

"To be honest, I should've had a couple more," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "But, we got the win and I got a few goals, which is the main thing."

Vaughan's sharp-shooting was made even more remarkable in that it secured Bury's first win in 22 games in all competitions.

"We had a lot of confidence within us, but we just weren't picking up the points," Vaughan added. "Hopefully today we can use that as a springboard and kick on."

Victory lifted Chris Brass' side out of the League One relegation zone on goal difference above Shrewsbury.

Mixed fortunes on first days

Five managers took charge of their new clubs for the first time and for some, it was even a return to familiar pastures.

John Sheridan's second spell in charge of Oldham began with a 1-0 win against Gillingham, who were also managed for the first time by Ady Pennock.

The win was even more significant for Oldham in that it lifted them off the foot of League One.

"The performances aren't the be-all-and-end-all, it's all about the points," former Sheffield Wednesday winger Sheridan told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We're after the points at the moment, so full credit to the players."

There was also a new face in charge at Sheridan's former employers Notts County where Kevin Nolan halted a run of 10 successive league defeats in a goalless draw against local rivals Mansfield.

An emotional Nolan was in tears at the start of his post-match interview when he paid tribute to his grandfather, who passed away on Friday.

New Notts County boss Kevin Nolan shared a handshake with Mansfield's Steve Evans before kick-off

"I've managed to put it on the back-burner, but I think he would've been delighted with that performance," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"Hopefully we can start building on that result as we've got a lot of tough games coming up. That's the standard the players have set and we've got to maintain that now until the end of the season."

Elsewhere, Justin Edinburgh's first game in charge of League One Northampton Town ended in a 2-1 defeat by Scunthorpe. The result was made doubly sweet for the Iron at the top of the division, as will become clear later in the piece.

Finally, in League Two, David Artell was denied a win in his first game as Crewe manager as 10-man Luton came from behind to win 2-1.

Derby days aplenty

It wasn't just first days in new jobs that the fixture list threw up, there was no shortage of derby action across the EFL.

The Severnside derby between Bristol City and Cardiff City in the Championship's early kick-off saw a fine comeback from the Bluebirds.

Kadeem Harris and Anthony Pilkington scored twice within three minutes to complete a 3-2 win for Neil Warnock's side.

Although the other lunch-time kick-off failed to produce any goals in the Nottinghamshire derby, it did give new Notts County owner Alan Hardy a first chance to cast his eyes over his investment.

Alan Hardy completed his takeover of Notts County on Wednesday

There was more goalmouth action in Yorkshire where Sheffield Wednesday took the bragging rights over Huddersfield Town with a 2-0 victory.

The Terriers missed the chance to climb to third in the Championship while Wednesday climbed back into the play-off places courtesy of a stunning goal from Ross Wallace and Fernando Forestieri's injury-time second.

Jack Payne saw read for Huddersfield, who are just a point above Wednesday in fifth.

Finally, Wolves and Aston Villa's West Midlands meeting at Molineux began with poignant tributes to their mutual former manager Graham Taylor.

Joe Mason netted the game's only goal as Wolves won 1-0 and gave Paul Lambert victory over his former employers.

Blades' winning run cut to shreds

The form book was well and truly thrown out of the window at the top of League One where leaders Sheffield United saw their six-game winning streak ended emphatically at this season's bogey-team Walsall.

A 4-1 victory for the Saddlers was their third win in 2016-17 against the Blades in all competitions.

Chris Wilder will no doubt be pleased to see the back of Walsall this season

Amadou Bakayoko's opener was cancelled out by Jack O'Connell but after that, Walsall were dominant. Second-half strikes from Jason McCarthy, Joe Edwards and an Erhun Oztumer penalty made for unpleasant viewing for United.

Defeat saw their lead cut down to just a point with second-placed Scunthorpe winning at Northampton.

Lucky 13th for Fleetwood

Also in League One, while one unbeaten streak came to an end, another kept going.

Fleetwood Town have now gone 13 games unbeaten in all competitions after a 3-1 home win against Bristol Rovers, a run which has seen them climb from 13th to sixth in the league.

Uwe Rosler has quietly manufactured a surge up League One for Fleetwood

Their last defeat was on 12 November against Port Vale and since then, Uwe Rosler's side have entered the play-off places and progressed to the FA Cup third round.

Rosler may well fancy his chances of causing an upset against an out-of-form Bristol City when the two sides meet in a replay on Tuesday at Highbury.