BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Southampton: Sean Dyche on Joey Barton return

Barton return a 'strange twist' - Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the goal-scoring return of Joey Barton is a "strange twist in an interesting life" after his goal gave the Clarets a 1-0 win over Southampton.

MATCH REPORT:

