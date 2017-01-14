BBC Sport - West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace: 'Magnificent' Hammers delight Slaven Bilic

'Magnificent' West Ham delight Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic hails his side's "magnificent" 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at the London Stadium in a game which saw striker Andy Carroll score a wonderful overhead kick.

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

