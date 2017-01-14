BBC Sport - West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce criticises 'failing' players
Palace players are failing - Allardyce
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says his players are "failing" after a 3-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
