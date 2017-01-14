BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 West Brom: Tony Pulis on Saido Berahino
West Brom will not sell Berahino to 'suit him'
- From the section Football
After analysing his team's 4-0 Premier League defeat by Tottenham at White Hart Lane, West Brom manager Tony Pulis says the club will not sell striker Saido Berahino "because it suits him" after reports of interest in the 23-year-old from Stoke.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired