Kris Commons: Hibs boss Neil Lennon plans talks for Monday

Commons scored his second Hibs goal in the 1-0 win over Dumbarton

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon intends to discuss Kris Commons' future on Monday.

The Celtic forward joined Hibs on an emergency loan last month - an arrangement that ends on Sunday.

Commons, 33, scored the winner as Lennon's side won 1-0 at Dumbarton to go six points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

"Kris will be the main talking point for the next few days," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"He's brilliant, he can be on the periphery of games at times, I don't think he's been as fully fit as we would like him to be because it's been such a short period of time, but he's still a class player and he's popped up with another important goal for us.

"We haven't really touched on [Commons' future] yet. On Monday we'll talk about it, and see how Kris is feeling as well. He's a player we'd like to keep hold of, but finances will dictate that.

"Our squad's still thin. We need to add a body or two and we're looking to bring one more player in. Regardless of whether Kris stays or not, we've got the likes of James Keatings, Andrew Shinnie to occupy that position."