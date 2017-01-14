Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, SFA, Partick Thistle, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Malky Mackay, the SFA's performance director, should consult and involve Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on the future direction of the game, according to his club captain Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Manager Mark Warburton insists Rangers will not break the bank in their pursuit of Celtic after former boss Walter Smith urged the club to invest in order to stop their rivals reaching 10 titles in a row. (Sun)

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan defends the decision to retain Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager while admitting the next World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in March is a must-win game. (Times)

And Regan tells critics not to fear 'Project Brave' plans to create eight elite academies to develop new talent. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City are preparing an improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes after an opening offer rising to £500,000 was rejected. (Daily Mail)

Adam Rooney, who spent time in the English Championship with Birmingham, urges Aberdeen team-mate Jonny Hayes to consider what is best for his family and his legacy as Cardiff chase the 29-year-old winger. (Daily Record)

French side Bastia have offered out-of-favour Celtic defender Efe Ambrose a two-year contract. (Sky Sports)

James Tavernier insists Rangers are closing the gap on Celtic and aims to prove it when the Glasgow rivals meet again in March. (Sun)

Under-fire Hamilton manager Martin Canning has the full confidence of chairman Les Gray, who admits the club struggle to attract new recruits. (Daily Express)

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish insists the Ibrox club should not worry about the threat from Aberdeen and be "all out confident" about landing the runners-up spot in the Premiership. (The National)

Former Cardiff midfielder Lex Immers, 30, says he turned down Celtic to sign for Belgian champions Club Brugge. (Sun)

Partick Thistle are taking a look at Reading defender Niall Keown, the 21-year-old son of former Arsenal hero Martin. (Sun)

Rangers will only allow goalkeeper Matt Gilks to move on this month if a suitable replacement can be found. (Herald)

Celtic are withholding £35,000 in ticket money from Rangers to cover the cost of repairs to toilets damaged in the last Old Firm match at Celtic Park. (Scotsman)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says the not proven verdict on Rob Kiernan's recent disciplinary case is "astonishing", adding that the Rangers defender "blatantly threw a punch" at St Johnstone's Steven Anderson. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Scott Allan is on the look out for another loan move after failing to make an impact at Rotherham. (Sun)

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeough says keeping Kris Commons would put down "a massive marker", with the Celtic playmaker's emergency loan deal set to expire after today's Championship game at Dumbarton. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Tom Walsh, 20, has secured a release from Rangers and hopes to join Morecambe after spending the first half of the season on loan at St Mirren. (Sun)

Scotland and Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass has rejected big money offers from China and Turkey as he looks to stay in the English Premier League. (Sun)