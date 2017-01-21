Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Braintree Town 1.
Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Braintree Town
National League title-chasers Forest Green lost further ground on leaders Lincoln City after a 1-1 draw at home to Braintree.
Michael Cheek stunned the New Lawn early on with a smartly-taken goal for the away side.
Mark Cooper's men worked hard to fight back, but Rob Sinclair saw his effort smothered by Sam Beasant.
Sam Russell saved Rovers from falling further behind in the first minute of the second half, plunging to turn aside Cheek's goal-bound header.
The keeper's heroics proved pivotal as Liam Noble's free-kick was nodded in firmly by defender Charlie Clough to level.
Noble took a pot shot, but Beasant produced an outstanding save to deny Forest Green who four points behind Lincoln having played two more games.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 3MontheSubstituted forGoslingat 55'minutes
- 5Clough
- 10Kelly
- 6Bennett
- 16Pinnock
- 7Marsh-BrownSubstituted forWooleryat 55'minutes
- 15Noble
- 19Sinclair
- 20Cooper
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 4Traore
- 12Carter
- 14Woolery
- 26Robert
- 31Gosling
Braintree
- 22Beasant
- 3Okimo
- 18Goodman
- 20Corne
- 29Parry
- 27Clohessy
- 8Isaac
- 26Twardek
- 23CheekBooked at 31mins
- 7Midson
Substitutes
- 5Gayle
- 9Barnard
- 12Maybanks
- 17Hall-Johnson
- 36Farrell
- Referee:
- Wayne Barratt
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Braintree Town 1.
Booking
Kristopher Twardek (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Reece Hall-Johnson (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Lee Barnard replaces Michael Cheek.
Booking
Chez Isaac (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Reece Hall-Johnson replaces Alex Henshall.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Braintree Town 1. Charlie Clough (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jake Gosling replaces Emmanuel Monthe.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Keanu Marsh-Brown.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 0, Braintree Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Braintree Town 1.
Booking
Michael Cheek (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Braintree Town 1. Michael Cheek (Braintree Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.