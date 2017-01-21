Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Braintree Town

National League
National League title-chasers Forest Green lost further ground on leaders Lincoln City after a 1-1 draw at home to Braintree.

Michael Cheek stunned the New Lawn early on with a smartly-taken goal for the away side.

Mark Cooper's men worked hard to fight back, but Rob Sinclair saw his effort smothered by Sam Beasant.

Sam Russell saved Rovers from falling further behind in the first minute of the second half, plunging to turn aside Cheek's goal-bound header.

The keeper's heroics proved pivotal as Liam Noble's free-kick was nodded in firmly by defender Charlie Clough to level.

Noble took a pot shot, but Beasant produced an outstanding save to deny Forest Green who four points behind Lincoln having played two more games.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 3MontheSubstituted forGoslingat 55'minutes
  • 5Clough
  • 10Kelly
  • 6Bennett
  • 16Pinnock
  • 7Marsh-BrownSubstituted forWooleryat 55'minutes
  • 15Noble
  • 19Sinclair
  • 20Cooper
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 4Traore
  • 12Carter
  • 14Woolery
  • 26Robert
  • 31Gosling

Braintree

  • 22Beasant
  • 3Okimo
  • 18Goodman
  • 20Corne
  • 29Parry
  • 27Clohessy
  • 8Isaac
  • 26Twardek
  • 23CheekBooked at 31mins
  • 7Midson

Substitutes

  • 5Gayle
  • 9Barnard
  • 12Maybanks
  • 17Hall-Johnson
  • 36Farrell
Referee:
Wayne Barratt

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Braintree Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Braintree Town 1.

Booking

Kristopher Twardek (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Reece Hall-Johnson (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Lee Barnard replaces Michael Cheek.

Booking

Chez Isaac (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Reece Hall-Johnson replaces Alex Henshall.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Braintree Town 1. Charlie Clough (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jake Gosling replaces Emmanuel Monthe.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Keanu Marsh-Brown.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 0, Braintree Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Braintree Town 1.

Booking

Michael Cheek (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Braintree Town 1. Michael Cheek (Braintree Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2718453158
2Forest Green2915952454
3Tranmere2716561653
4Dag & Red2816481652
5Dover29154101349
6Barrow27121051546
7Aldershot291379846
8Gateshead29111081643
9Chester29111081043
10Macclesfield27134101043
11Boreham Wood291199542
12Eastleigh2810117741
13Wrexham3010911-939
14Bromley2811512-638
15Sutton United2810612-536
16Solihull Moors289712-734
17Braintree298714-1731
18Torquay298615-1030
19Southport298615-2430
20Maidstone United298516-2129
21Guiseley297715-1228
22Woking287615-1327
23North Ferriby United308319-2727
24York2951014-2025
View full National League table

