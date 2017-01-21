Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Braintree Town

National League title-chasers Forest Green lost further ground on leaders Lincoln City after a 1-1 draw at home to Braintree.

Michael Cheek stunned the New Lawn early on with a smartly-taken goal for the away side.

Mark Cooper's men worked hard to fight back, but Rob Sinclair saw his effort smothered by Sam Beasant.

Sam Russell saved Rovers from falling further behind in the first minute of the second half, plunging to turn aside Cheek's goal-bound header.

The keeper's heroics proved pivotal as Liam Noble's free-kick was nodded in firmly by defender Charlie Clough to level.

Noble took a pot shot, but Beasant produced an outstanding save to deny Forest Green who four points behind Lincoln having played two more games.

