Rangers 2-1 Motherwell

Miller scored twice in five minutes to send Rangers through

Kenny Miller scored twice as Rangers came from behind to beat Motherwell and reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The striker had come close with a header before Louis Moult nodded the visitors into a second-half lead from Chris Cadden's superb delivery.

But Miller headed the hosts level from Martyn Waghorn's sumptuous cross.

Well almost went ahead again through Carl McHugh and Scott McDonald but Miller had the final say, finishing well from Emerson Hyndman's pass.

No end product

Rangers dominated the ball for long periods without really unlocking the Motherwell defence.

Wingers Barrie McKay and Michael O'Halloran, the latter the subject of interest from Well, too often failed to provide a telling delivery while full-backs Lee Hodson and Lee Wallace also got into advanced areas with little success.

The only clear chances of the first half came from set pieces, Andy Halliday's delivery headed on to the top of the crossbar by Miller and Jason Holt having a volley blocked by the visiting defence.

O'Halloran claimed unsuccessfully for a penalty following Steven Hammell's challenge and the winger was further frustrated after the break when he had a shot blocked.

McKay had the beating of Richard Tait on several occasions and saw a shot drift past after cutting in from the left.

O'Halloran felt he was tripped by Hammell but referee Craig Thompson was unconvinced

Steelmen bide their time

Motherwell had sat in throughout the first half with Joe Chalmers pulling a shot wide in one of their few advances.

However, they showed more attacking intent early in the second period and it was the turn of the Rangers defence to have some nervous moments as crosses rained in towards lone striker Moult from Hammell and Tait.

The introduction of McDonald gave the hosts a different threat to deal with and the Australian former Celtic striker soon drew a save from Wes Foderingham.

Moult delivers but so does Miller

In Moult, Motherwell possessed the presence and finishing prowess their hosts' had appeared to lack.

The striker had been isolated for much of the match but needed just one chance to show his worth.

Cadden swung an inviting cross in from the right and the Englishman towered above Hodson to beat Foderingham.

Moult netted his 12th goal of the season

It looked as though Well manager Mark McGhee's tactics had paid off but Waghorn - on for O'Halloran - had other ideas, lifting a left-foot cross from the right on to the head of Miller for the leveller.

A frantic finale ensued as McHugh and then McDonald were denied in quick succession by Foderingham.

Hyndman - signed on loan from Bournemouth earlier this month - came on for Holt and set up Rangers' winner with a pass through to Miller, whose composure was exemplary.

McKay had two more efforts and Moult fired wide as last season's finalists progressed.