Rangers 2-1 Motherwell
Kenny Miller scored twice as Rangers came from behind to beat Motherwell and reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.
The striker had come close with a header before Louis Moult nodded the visitors into a second-half lead from Chris Cadden's superb delivery.
But Miller headed the hosts level from Martyn Waghorn's sumptuous cross.
Well almost went ahead again through Carl McHugh and Scott McDonald but Miller had the final say, finishing well from Emerson Hyndman's pass.
No end product
Rangers dominated the ball for long periods without really unlocking the Motherwell defence.
Wingers Barrie McKay and Michael O'Halloran, the latter the subject of interest from Well, too often failed to provide a telling delivery while full-backs Lee Hodson and Lee Wallace also got into advanced areas with little success.
The only clear chances of the first half came from set pieces, Andy Halliday's delivery headed on to the top of the crossbar by Miller and Jason Holt having a volley blocked by the visiting defence.
O'Halloran claimed unsuccessfully for a penalty following Steven Hammell's challenge and the winger was further frustrated after the break when he had a shot blocked.
McKay had the beating of Richard Tait on several occasions and saw a shot drift past after cutting in from the left.
Steelmen bide their time
Motherwell had sat in throughout the first half with Joe Chalmers pulling a shot wide in one of their few advances.
However, they showed more attacking intent early in the second period and it was the turn of the Rangers defence to have some nervous moments as crosses rained in towards lone striker Moult from Hammell and Tait.
The introduction of McDonald gave the hosts a different threat to deal with and the Australian former Celtic striker soon drew a save from Wes Foderingham.
Moult delivers but so does Miller
In Moult, Motherwell possessed the presence and finishing prowess their hosts' had appeared to lack.
The striker had been isolated for much of the match but needed just one chance to show his worth.
Cadden swung an inviting cross in from the right and the Englishman towered above Hodson to beat Foderingham.
It looked as though Well manager Mark McGhee's tactics had paid off but Waghorn - on for O'Halloran - had other ideas, lifting a left-foot cross from the right on to the head of Miller for the leveller.
A frantic finale ensued as McHugh and then McDonald were denied in quick succession by Foderingham.
Hyndman - signed on loan from Bournemouth earlier this month - came on for Holt and set up Rangers' winner with a pass through to Miller, whose composure was exemplary.
McKay had two more efforts and Moult fired wide as last season's finalists progressed.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 17Hodson
- 4Kiernan
- 3Hill
- 5Wallace
- 8ToralSubstituted forWindassat 63'minutes
- 16Halliday
- 29O'HalloranSubstituted forWaghornat 71'minutes
- 23HoltSubstituted forHyndmanat 73'minutes
- 10McKay
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 11Windass
- 15Forrester
- 20Hyndman
- 24Senderos
- 25Gilks
- 27Bates
- 33Waghorn
Motherwell
- 1Samson
- 2Tait
- 4Heneghan
- 6McManus
- 3Hammell
- 12CaddenSubstituted forMcMillanat 81'minutes
- 14Lasley
- 8McHughBooked at 90mins
- 20Clay
- 15ChalmersBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 63'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 7Ainsworth
- 11Bowman
- 13Brill
- 25Ferguson
- 26Campbell
- 30McMillan
- 77McDonald
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 31,921
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Motherwell 1.
Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Carl McHugh (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Attempt blocked. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 2, Motherwell 1. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emerson Hyndman.
Foul by Andy Halliday (Rangers).
Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Louis Moult (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Motherwell 1. Kenny Miller (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt blocked. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lee Hodson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jack McMillan replaces Chris Cadden because of an injury.
Lee Hodson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Clay (Motherwell).
Booking
Scott McDonald (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Lee Wallace.
Foul by Emerson Hyndman (Rangers).
Craig Clay (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 0, Motherwell 1. Louis Moult (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Emerson Hyndman replaces Jason Holt.
Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keith Lasley (Motherwell).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Lee Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Martyn Waghorn replaces Michael O'Halloran.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Scott McDonald replaces Joe Chalmers.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Josh Windass replaces Jon Toral.
Booking
Joe Chalmers (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Michael O'Halloran (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Lee Wallace (Rangers).