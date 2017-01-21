Dundee 0-2 St Mirren

Sutton (right) opened the scoring for the visitors

St Mirren forgot all about their Scottish Championship struggles to stun Dundee in the Scottish Cup.

Veteran striker John Sutton slotted the visitors ahead at Dens Park, shooting past Scott Bain on 25 minutes.

Jack Baird doubled the Paisley side's lead, forcing the ball in from close range five minutes into the second half.

Dundee seldom looked like finding a way back, with Stevie Mallan impressive in the Buddies' midfield.

Mallan a summer signing target for Dundee boss Paul Hartley, is now subject of a bid by Barnsley.

It was a terrific performance from the team at the foot of the Championship and for St Mirren there was the rare experience of going off to an ovation from the travelling support.

There were chances at both ends and Marcus Haber rattled the post early on for Dundee, but it was Jack Ross' side who went ahead after 25 minutes.

Sutton composed himself around 18 yards out after a fine break and released a shot which went in low at Bain's left post.

It was the only goal of the first 45 minutes but there were chances galore. The best fell to Dundee forward Faissal El Bakhtaoui with a header just four yards out but he put it past the post.

And Dundee were frustrated by the performance of new Saints goalkeeper Billy O'Brien, on loan from Manchester City, who produced a series of fine saves.

For St Mirren, the goals apart, the highlight was a remarkable run by Mallan who killed the ball which plummeted from the sky with a sublime touch and set off on a solo which include a nutmeg and the beating of four Dundee players before being stopped inside the box with a desperate tackle.

Baird made it 2-0 early in the second half. Mallan took a corner with which Dundee failed to deal and the ball found its way back to Mallan. He made a run along the by-line and cut the ball back for the onrushing Baird to side foot home right in front of the delighted fans from Paisley.

What Saints need to do now is translate their cup form into league business - and quick.

What the managers said

St Mirren's Jack Ross: "I'm really pleased for the players because they have come in for criticism for large parts of this season. I want them to enjoy it. They proved they are good players.

"Now we will work hard at replicating that kind of performance for league games.

"Stevie Mallan deserves this interest in him. Today he responded to the platform he had. The situation may develop towards the end of the window. If we keep him, then fantastic."

Dundee's Paul Hartley: "That was just a lacklustre performance. We've not got any excuses because the best team won.

"We were off it all over the pitch. It's the same team that beat St Johnstone 3-0 here. It's not acceptable."