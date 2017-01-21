Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

Premier League
Crystal Palace0Everton1

By Jamie Strickland

BBC Sport

Everton have not lost to Palace at Selhurst Park in the league since October 1994

Crystal Palace remain without a Premier League victory under Sam Allardyce as Seamus Coleman's late strike secured all three points for Everton at Selhurst Park.

Palace kicked off inside the relegation zone after Swansea's shock win over Liverpool, but they nevertheless lacked urgency and failed to carve out a shot on target until the 78th minute.

It looked as though they had done enough to earn a point, but they caved to late pressure as Tom Davies' through-ball found Coleman who advanced before firing a rising shot beyond Wayne Hennessey.

Palace might be aggrieved at the goal, as Jeff Schlupp was down injured at the time and referee Anthony Taylor allowed play to continue, although it appeared as though the winger initially went down while on the sidelines before moving back on to the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku also hit the post for Everton and Hennessy saved well from Kevin Mirallas and Ramiro Funes Mori, while the closest Palace came to scoring was with Christian Benteke's header off the bar in the first half.

Palace are now winless in five league matches under Allardyce, while victory for resurgent Everton means they have now collected 13 points from the last 15 available to move to within five points of sixth-placed Manchester United.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Dann
  • 27Delaney
  • 2Ward
  • 7CabayeSubstituted forLedleyat 72'minutes
  • 42Puncheon
  • 31SchluppSubstituted forTownsendat 88'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 8RemySubstituted forLee Chung-yongat 61'minutes
  • 17C Benteke

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 4Flamini
  • 10Townsend
  • 14Lee Chung-yong
  • 16Ledley
  • 25Kaikai
  • 34Kelly

Everton

  • 1Robles
  • 30HolgateBooked at 26mins
  • 5Williams
  • 25Funes Mori
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Davies
  • 18BarrySubstituted forSchneiderlinat 59'minutes
  • 8BarkleySubstituted forJagielkaat 90+2'minutes
  • 3Baines
  • 10R Lukaku
  • 11MirallasSubstituted forLookmanat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Schneiderlin
  • 6Jagielka
  • 16McCarthy
  • 19E Valencia
  • 20Oviedo
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 31Lookman
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
25,594

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong with a cross.

Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Phil Jagielka replaces Ross Barkley.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (Everton).

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend replaces Jeffrey Schlupp because of an injury.

Delay in match (Everton).

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Seamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.

Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Joel Robles (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.

Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.

Foul by Leighton Baines (Everton).

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Williams.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.

Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Ademola Lookman replaces Kevin Mirallas.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley replaces Yohan Cabaye.

Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Seamus Coleman (Everton).

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines.

Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2117133052
2Tottenham2113622945
3Liverpool2213632445
4Arsenal2113532644
5Man City2113351542
6Man Utd2211831241
7Everton2210661036
8West Brom22958232
9Stoke22778-628
10West Ham228410-728
11Bournemouth227510-726
12Burnley218211-826
13Southampton21669-724
14Watford226610-1324
15Leicester215610-1021
16Middlesbrough224810-720
17Swansea225314-2518
18Crystal Palace224414-1116
19Hull214413-2516
20Sunderland224315-2215
View full Premier League table

Related to this story

