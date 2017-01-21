Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton
Crystal Palace remain without a Premier League victory under Sam Allardyce as Seamus Coleman's late strike secured all three points for Everton at Selhurst Park.
Palace kicked off inside the relegation zone after Swansea's shock win over Liverpool, but they nevertheless lacked urgency and failed to carve out a shot on target until the 78th minute.
It looked as though they had done enough to earn a point, but they caved to late pressure as Tom Davies' through-ball found Coleman who advanced before firing a rising shot beyond Wayne Hennessey.
Palace might be aggrieved at the goal, as Jeff Schlupp was down injured at the time and referee Anthony Taylor allowed play to continue, although it appeared as though the winger initially went down while on the sidelines before moving back on to the pitch.
Romelu Lukaku also hit the post for Everton and Hennessy saved well from Kevin Mirallas and Ramiro Funes Mori, while the closest Palace came to scoring was with Christian Benteke's header off the bar in the first half.
Palace are now winless in five league matches under Allardyce, while victory for resurgent Everton means they have now collected 13 points from the last 15 available to move to within five points of sixth-placed Manchester United.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 5Tomkins
- 6Dann
- 27Delaney
- 2Ward
- 7CabayeSubstituted forLedleyat 72'minutes
- 42Puncheon
- 31SchluppSubstituted forTownsendat 88'minutes
- 18McArthur
- 8RemySubstituted forLee Chung-yongat 61'minutes
- 17C Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 4Flamini
- 10Townsend
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 16Ledley
- 25Kaikai
- 34Kelly
Everton
- 1Robles
- 30HolgateBooked at 26mins
- 5Williams
- 25Funes Mori
- 23Coleman
- 26Davies
- 18BarrySubstituted forSchneiderlinat 59'minutes
- 8BarkleySubstituted forJagielkaat 90+2'minutes
- 3Baines
- 10R Lukaku
- 11MirallasSubstituted forLookmanat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Schneiderlin
- 6Jagielka
- 16McCarthy
- 19E Valencia
- 20Oviedo
- 22Stekelenburg
- 31Lookman
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 25,594
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong with a cross.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Phil Jagielka replaces Ross Barkley.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (Everton).
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend replaces Jeffrey Schlupp because of an injury.
Delay in match (Everton).
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Seamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joel Robles (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
Foul by Leighton Baines (Everton).
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Williams.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ademola Lookman replaces Kevin Mirallas.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Seamus Coleman (Everton).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines.
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).