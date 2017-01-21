Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

Everton have not lost to Palace at Selhurst Park in the league since October 1994

Crystal Palace remain without a Premier League victory under Sam Allardyce as Seamus Coleman's late strike secured all three points for Everton at Selhurst Park.

Palace kicked off inside the relegation zone after Swansea's shock win over Liverpool, but they nevertheless lacked urgency and failed to carve out a shot on target until the 78th minute.

It looked as though they had done enough to earn a point, but they caved to late pressure as Tom Davies' through-ball found Coleman who advanced before firing a rising shot beyond Wayne Hennessey.

Palace might be aggrieved at the goal, as Jeff Schlupp was down injured at the time and referee Anthony Taylor allowed play to continue, although it appeared as though the winger initially went down while on the sidelines before moving back on to the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku also hit the post for Everton and Hennessy saved well from Kevin Mirallas and Ramiro Funes Mori, while the closest Palace came to scoring was with Christian Benteke's header off the bar in the first half.

Palace are now winless in five league matches under Allardyce, while victory for resurgent Everton means they have now collected 13 points from the last 15 available to move to within five points of sixth-placed Manchester United.

